Saint Lucia Government appoints first female Commissioner of Police

For the first time in the history of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, a female police officer will helm the High Command in the capacity of Commissioner of Police.

On October 17, 2022, Prime Minister and Minister for National Security Hon. Philip J. Pierre announced Mrs Crusita Descartes-Pelius will Act as Police Commissioner. Commissioner Descartes-Pelius assumes her new role with more than three decades of experience in law enforcement under her belt.

Source : Prime Minister Office St Lucia