St Lucia: Canadian Faces 20-Yrs in Prison for Aiding Wife’s Suicide

Canadian charged with assisting wife’s suicide

A 54-year-old Canadian national faces the possibility of 20 years in prison after he was charged with aiding and abetting his wife’s suicide.

Police said that Christopher Lewis Forman, was vacationing here with his wiling wife, when, on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at about 10:00 am (local) time, they responded to a report of a suspected suicide at Trouya, Gros Islet, north of here.

The police said that on arrival, they discovered the body of 53-year-old Nicole Forman, a self-employed sales representative.

They said a post-mortem examination was conducted on April 25, and a toxicology report is pending.

Police charged Forman, an unemployed bartender, on May 8 with aiding and abetting the suicide. He has been remanded into custody after making a court appearance.

Under the laws of the St. Lucia, anyone who aids or abets a suicide is liable on indictment to imprisonment for 20 years.