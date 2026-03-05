St Lucia confirms first Chikungunya case since 2021

Saint Lucia Confirms First Chikungunya Case Since 2021

Health authorities in Saint Lucia have confirmed the country’s first laboratory-confirmed case of chikungunya since 2021, prompting increased surveillance and mosquito control measures.

According to the Ministry of Health, the patient was treated at a local hospital for four days before being discharged after making a full recovery. Officials said no additional cases have been identified so far.

In a statement issued on March 4, the ministry warned that the island remains at risk due to regional outbreaks and the presence of mosquitoes capable of spreading the virus. Several countries in the region, including Cuba and Suriname, have recently reported increased cases. In February, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) issued an epidemiological alert for the Americas as infections rise.

Health officials explained that chikungunya is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes. As a result, vector-control operations are being intensified to reduce mosquito populations and prevent further transmission. Enhanced surveillance systems have also been activated to quickly detect any additional infections.

Common symptoms of the virus include fever, severe joint pain, muscle pain, headache and rash. The Ministry of Health is advising anyone experiencing these symptoms to seek medical attention at the nearest Community Wellness Centre.

Authorities are also urging the public to help reduce mosquito breeding by eliminating standing water around homes and communities, noting that the mosquitoes responsible for spreading the virus rely on water to reproduce.

Health officials say continued vigilance and community cooperation will be critical to preventing further cases as regional travel and environmental conditions increase the potential for the virus to spread.