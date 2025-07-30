St Lucia court strikes down LGBTQ laws

CVC Celebrates St. Lucia Court’s Historic Ruling on Striking Down Buggery Law

The Caribbean Vulnerable Communities (CVC) celebrates the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court’s groundbreaking ruling that declared Sections 132 and 133 of Saint Lucia’s Criminal Code unconstitutional.

This landmark decision, handed down by High Court Judge Shawn Innocent in an oral judgement today, recognizes that criminalizing consensual same-sex relations violates the fundamental rights guaranteed to every St.Lucian citizen under that country’s Bill of Rights. This decision reflects a crucial step forward for equality and justice in the Caribbean, promoting the recognition of LGBTQ+ rights as human rights.

CVC’s Executive Director Ivan Cruickshank has expressed his strong support for the decision, emphasizing its significance for the region. “This is an incredibly important victory for LGBTQ+ rights in Saint Lucia and across the Caribbean. The ruling affirms that every individual, regardless of their sexual orientation, has the right to live free from discrimination. We celebrate this progress and continue to advocate for full equality and dignity for all,” he noted.

Meanwhile the Caribbean Forum for Liberation and Acceptance of Genders and Sexualities (CariFLAGS) Regional Programme Manager Dane Lewis says the organisation is heartened by the reminder that our Caribbean Courts embrace an interpretation of the right to privacy which recognises the dignity of each person. “With this ruling the courts demonstrate extraordinary commitment to the rule of law, declaring unconstitutional any legislation criminalising sexual acts between consenting adults deemed to be inconsistent with core constitutional values of the nation as we have seen in the OECS over the past few years,” he said.

In the meantime, CVC also acknowledges and applauds the pivotal role of local organizations such as United and Strong, along with regional partners such as the Eastern Caribbean Alliance for Diversity and Equality (ECADE), who led the court challenge and whose tireless advocacy helped bring about this historic change.

While we pause to celebrate this legal triumph, CVC is cognizant of the fact that there is still work to be done. Advocacy must continue to address social stigma and ensure the creation of comprehensive protections for LGBTQ+ individuals, including laws against hate crimes and discrimination.

About Caribbean Vulnerable Communities (CVC) ​

The Caribbean Vulnerable Communities (CVC) is a coalition of community leaders and non-governmental agencies that are advocates and service providers, working with and on behalf of Caribbean populations who are especially vulnerable to HIV infection or often forgotten in access to treatment and healthcare programmes.