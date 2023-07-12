St Lucia Customs Officer injured in shooting incident, PM issues statement

In light of the unprovoked and cowardly act, the attempt on the life of one of our Customs Officers is of serious and immediate concern.

The matter is the subject of an active investigation, notwithstanding, the Customs and Excise Department takes this opportunity to make known that any threat, harm, or attempt to harm any one of our officers pursuant to his/her duties will not be tolerated. In this regard, the Customs Department is committed to pursuing any offence against our own to ensure that justice is done.

With the help of our colleagues in law enforcement, the Customs Department has pledged support to the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force in ensuring the justice is duly served.

We call on the general public, who may have information in the matter to assist the RSLPF in furthering their investigation.