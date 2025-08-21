St Lucia Govt eliminates ‘Period Poverty’

Saint Lucia has Taken a Definitive Stance Against Period Poverty

Parliament has approved legislation to make feminine hygiene products permanently zero-rated under the Value Added Tax (VAT) Act, ensuring that sanitary pads, tampons, and similar products are always priced without VAT.

This landmark measure is a decisive step in the Government’s ongoing effort to ease the cost of living while addressing a long-standing issue of affordability and everyday fairness for women and families.

By permanently zero-rating these essential products, the Government is directly lowering household costs and joining the global movement to eliminate period poverty.

The initiative is reinforced by a $250,000 allocation to schools for the procurement of feminine hygiene products, ensuring that girls across Saint Lucia will have free access to these essentials.

This is not only an economic intervention but a matter of dignity. No student should miss class or feel disadvantaged because of the lack of basic sanitary supplies. Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre described the measure as part of his Government’s people-first philosophy.

The prices of sanitary napkins for menstruating women and girls in Saint Lucia will be permanently reduced by at least 12.5% in shops, grocers and supermarkets island-wide.