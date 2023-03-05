St Lucia government minister Joachim Henry hospitalised

On Sunday March 5th, Honourable Joachim Henry, Parliamentary Representative for Castries South East and Minister for Equity, Social Transformation and People’s Empowerment became unwell and was transported to a medical institution, where he is under medical examination.

Hon. Joachim Henry has requested that the nation keeps him and his family in their prayers during this period.

The Government of Saint Lucia will provide further updates as soon as we can confirm his

condition.