St Lucia Govt Establishes Coroners Court

For the first time in Saint Lucia, the Judicial and Legal Services Commission has appointed a Coroner. Ms. Desma Charles is Saint Lucia’s first appointee to the newly created post.

This appointment comes following the establishment of a separate Coroners Court within the jurisdiction of the Magistrates’ Courts.

The establishment of a Coroners Court comes in response to the growing need for a comprehensive judicial mechanism to examine deaths occurring in unnatural but non-criminal circumstances, including deaths in custody, fatal accidents, suspected suicides and other matters affecting public safety.

Importantly, the Coroners Court will assist families, the public and other agencies in obtaining answers concerning unnatural deaths while also helping State authorities identify and resolve systemic risks and public safety concerns.

Previously, the duties of the Coroner under the Coroners Act were shared between Magistrates, as there was no dedicated Coroner’s office.

The appointment of a Coroner was made possible after approval was given in January 2025 by the Prime Minister and his Cabinet for the establishment of a Coroners Court and the creation of the post of Coroner.

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, who also serves as Minister for Justice, referenced the establishment of a Coroners Court in his 2026/2027 Budget Address as part of the Government’s ongoing measures to strengthen the justice system.

“In addition, we are investing in the establishment of a Coroner’s Court, strengthening our ability to conduct timely and thorough investigations, and enhancing public confidence in the administration of justice,” the Prime Minister stated.

Additional appointments will be made to support the operations of the Court, including administrative personnel and a specially appointed investigator tasked with conducting inquiries into unnatural deaths.

The establishment of this Court represents a major advancement in Saint Lucia’s justice system and positions the country as a regional leader in judicial modernisation and institutional accountability.

The Government says the establishment of the Coroners Court reflects its continued commitment to strengthening and modernising Saint Lucia’s justice system.

Further details regarding the commencement of sittings and procedures of the Court will be announced in due course.