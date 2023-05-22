St Lucia govt investing $16-Million to provide jobs for unemployed youths

Education is a fundamental human right. Ensuring students of all ages are allowed to pursue an education is a non-negotiable priority of the Government of Saint Lucia, led by Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre.

The Saint Lucia Social Development Fund disbursed more than $2 million for Educational Assistance in 2022. The government continues to absorb the cost of facility fees for all secondary school students. CXC examination fees for Math and English are free for Form 5 students. Local businesses are eligible for tax incentives for assisting employees who are pursuing tertiary education.

Prime Minister Pierre is taking it further and wants to ensure every household produces at least one professional university graduate. To this end, the government’s University Package of Assistance Programme has received a $500,000 allocation in the Prime Minister’s 2023-2024 Budget.

The government is also investing a $16.8 million grant from the EU to support the Generation of Employment through the Private Sector Development Project [GEPSED] by providing unemployed youth and vulnerable groups opportunities for occupational training with local vocational and academic institutions, job placement and startup capital for small business ventures.

The Prime Minister has laid the foundation to help parents and guardians meet costs to ensure their child is guaranteed a place in a government-run learning institution.