St. Lucia govt minister statement on Renwick Rose passing

It is with profound sadness that I have learned of the passing of Renwrick Rose, a titan of Caribbean agriculture, a fierce defender of the rural working class, and a visionary leader whose impact echoed deeply across the Windward Islands and the global Fairtrade movement.

On behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Government, and the entire farming community of St. Lucia, I extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to his family, friends, and our brothers and sisters in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Renwrick Rose was not merely an advocate; he was the intellectual and organizational backbone of the Windward Islands Farmers’ Association (WINFA) during some of the most turbulent decades for Caribbean agriculture. When the erosion of preferential market access threatened to dismantle our banana industries and plunge thousands of rural families into poverty, Renwrick did not yield. Instead, he looked to the future and helped engineer a lifeline through his work with WINFA and Fairtrade.

Through his tireless work with Fairtrade, Renwrick helped rewrite the rules of global trade for small island states. He gave our farmers a voice on the international stage, ensuring they received guaranteed fair pricing, democratic organization, and a Fairtrade Premium that directly funded schools, health clinics, and infrastructure in our rural communities. His work ensured that smallholder farming remained a viable, dignified livelihood, preserving the economic lifeblood of rural St. Lucia and the wider region.

Beyond bananas, Renwrick was a passionate champion for holistic rural agricultural development. He understood deeply that a nation’s food security and stability rely on the empowerment of its small farmers. He advocated constantly for diversification, youth inclusion, and resilient farming practices long before they became global buzzwords.

Caribbean agriculture has lost one of its brightest minds and most dedicated servants. However, the stronger, more resilient rural communities we see across the Windward Islands today stand as a living testament to his life’s work.

We owe it to Renwrick’s memory to continue fighting for the dignity, sustainability, and prosperity of our region’s farmers. May his legacy continue to inspire generations of agricultural leaders to come, and may he rest in eternal peace.