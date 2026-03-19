St Lucia govt opens criminal backlog reduction court to deliver swift justice

The Government of Saint Lucia, on March 19, 2026, officially opened the Criminal Backlog Reduction Court, marking another important step in strengthening the administration of justice and restoring public confidence in the justice system.

The Court was officially opened by Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, together with senior government officials and officials of the Judiciary.

For too long, criminal matters have remained unresolved, with many cases pending for years. This initiative is designed to change that. The Criminal Backlog Reduction Court will help accelerate the hearing and disposal of long-outstanding matters, reduce delays, and improve overall judicial efficiency.

Today’s opening fulfils a commitment made in Prime Minister Pierre’s 2022/23 Budget Address, which identified court backlogs, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic and inadequate resourcing, as an urgent national priority. The Swift Justice Project, allocated $2,278,600 in that budget, was specifically designed to reduce the backlog of criminal cases by increasing technical and administrative support to the Criminal High Court.

The benefits to the public are clear: faster access to justice, less trauma for victims and families waiting on matters to be heard, fairer and more timely outcomes for accused persons, and greater confidence in the rule of law. A more efficient court system also strengthens national security by ensuring that justice is not delayed and that institutions work better for the people they serve.

The Government of Saint Lucia remains firmly committed to investing in the justice sector, supporting the Judiciary, and delivering practical reforms that produce real results.

Justice must be timely, fair and accessible. The opening of the Criminal Backlog Reduction Court is a decisive move in that direction.