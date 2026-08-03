St Lucia govt says $1k newborn grant now in effect

The Government’s Newborn Grants Programme took effect on August 1, 2026, fulfilling a commitment made by Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre in the 2026/2027 Budget.

Under the programme, mothers of eligible registered newborns will receive a one-time grant of EC$1,000.

To qualify, the child must be born on or after August 1, 2026, and the birth must be registered within six months of the child’s date of birth. Both requirements must be met.

The Newborn Grant is intended to help mothers meet some of the immediate expenses associated with caring for a baby. It also encourages timely birth registration, which gives every child a legal identity and is necessary for accessing public services and obtaining official documents.

The programme forms part of the Government’s efforts to provide practical support to families at important stages of their children’s lives.

Further information on the Newborn Grants Programme may be obtained from the Civil Status Registry.