St Lucia Govt to Release $80 million into the Local Economy

Over the next 48 hours, nearly $80 million will be released into the local economy.

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre and the Cabinet of Ministers have agreed to the terms of the recently concluded trade negotiations between the Government Negotiating Team and the Trade Union Federation for public sector workers.

Over 11,000 public sector workers will benefit from a 6% wage increase for the bargaining period 2022 – 2025. In addition to paying nearly $44.5 million in monthly salaries, the government will disburse a $34.5 million tax-free back pay package to public sector workers in February.

Public sector workers from grades 1 to 18 can expect to receive their tax-free back pay lump sums this week.