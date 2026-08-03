St Lucia holds Fuel, LPG prices steady despite global oil prices

The Government of Saint Lucia has maintained the retail prices of fuel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) products for the period August 3 to August 23, 2026, despite a rise in global crude oil prices during the reference period.

International benchmark crude oil prices increased by 9.4 per cent during the three-week reference period, driving up the cost of gasoline, diesel and kerosene on the international market. Despite those increases, the Government has kept retail fuel and cooking gas prices unchanged for consumers in Saint Lucia.

Under the modified fuel price pass-through mechanism, gasoline and diesel will continue to retail at $16.75 per imperial gallon ($3.68 per litre), and kerosene will remain at $10.41 per imperial gallon ($2.29 per litre).

The retail prices of LPG products have also been maintained, with the 20-pound cylinder remaining at $34.00, the 22-pound cylinder at $38.00, the 100-pound cylinder at $288.50, and bulk LPG at $2.76 per pound.

Government measures remain in place to help keep the retail prices of gasoline, diesel, kerosene and cooking gas stable and cushion households and businesses from fluctuations in international energy prices.

During the current pricing period, kerosene continues to receive a subsidy of $3.52 per imperial gallon.

The Government also continues to subsidise LPG products, contributing $24.27 per 20-pound cylinder, $26.10 per 22-pound cylinder, $2.87 per 100-pound cylinder and $0.03 per pound of bulk LPG.

These measures continue to shield households and businesses from volatility in international energy markets while helping to keep fuel and cooking gas prices stable.

Under the modified fuel price pass-through mechanism, fuel prices are reviewed every three weeks.

The next fuel price review is scheduled for August 24, 2026.