St Lucia Injects More Than $240,000 in Seeds for Justice Initiative

On August 19, 2024, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre on behalf of the Government of Saint Lucia donated over $240,000 from the Citizenship by Investment Program (CIP) to the UBUNTU Movement. This funding supports the “Seeds for Justice: Peace and Economic Prosperity” initiative, a project dedicated to addressing the root causes of violence in vulnerable communities. The government’s backing of this initiative underscores its resolve to work alongside NGOs in fostering safer, more resilient neighborhoods.

The “Seeds for Justice” project, spearheaded by the UBUNTU Movement, is a joint venture with Citizens for Peace and Prosperity, Rise St. Lucia, Safe Spaces, and the Collective 100-Hours Volunteer Champion. The project has been actively working to bring about positive change in Bruceville (Shanty Town), Westhall, and Martin Luther King St., Vieux-Fort. Since 2023, the initiative has made strides, including uniting mothers who have lost children to gun violence and initiating truce talks among rival gangs. These efforts supplement government-led interventions by providing a community-driven conflict resolution and healing approach.

With the Government of Saint Lucia’s financial support and the Prime Minister’s endorsement, the “Seeds for Justice” project has advanced to a new phase called “Olive Branch.” This phase aims to further the UBUNTU Movement’s impact by launching youth leadership and childcare programs, exploring economic empowerment opportunities, and organizing a peace concert. Additionally, the SEEDS project includes an integral partnership with other NGOs such as New Leaf, the police, and the private and public sectors.