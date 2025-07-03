St Lucia introduces National Land Bank information system

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development and the Department of Crownlands in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), completed a key training programme on the National Land Bank Information System software on the 23rd and 24th of June. While the land bank approach is not new to Saint Lucia, this training marks a major advancement in equipping Saint Lucia in its efforts to modernize land management and increase access to agricultural land across the island.

The system is designed to centralize and streamline land-related data, particularly parcels suitable for agricultural production. It aims to improve transparency, automate core functions, address informal land use challenges, and strengthen sustainable land allocation strategies.

Key personnel from across departments—including the Crown Lands Section, Engineering, Physical Development and Urban Renewal, and the Soils Agronomy Unit—participated in the comprehensive training sessions.

“Our recent training sessions were instrumental in equipping participants with the practical skills necessary to harness the full potential of the National Land Bank Information System,” said Mr. Stephen Alleyne, FAO Training Facilitator. “With the successful delivery of both the training and the software, it is now in the hands of the government entities to fully utilize and optimize their performance. The enthusiastic engagement from all attendees underscores the collective commitment to leveraging this technology for improved land management.” This system is a transformative asset that can automate key functions, enhance data accuracy, and ultimately support more informed decision-making for sustainable agricultural development in Saint Lucia.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. David Desir, Commissioner of Crown Lands, emphasized the system’s broader impact: “The system is a vital tool that will empower our people by providing greater clarity and assurance regarding land access and management. It is poised to significantly enhance our ability to effectively manage lease agreements, track payments, and ultimately foster increased agricultural engagement, especially among our youth. This system represents a crucial step towards more organized and equitable land utilization across Saint Lucia.”

Speaking on the system’s functionality, Mr. Solovov Alexander, Presenter, stated: “The Saint Lucia National Land Bank Information System is designed for comprehensive land and lease management, offering robust functionalities from application processing and parcel tracking to automated invoicing and payment recording. Its architecture supports a streamlined workflow, allowing for the efficient collection of land-related data and the generation of essential reports. The system’s flexibility also accommodates future enhancements and integrations to meet evolving land administration needs.”

The Department of Crownlands is currently piloting the system. Pending full rollout, its implementation is expected to: