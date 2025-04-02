St Lucia Invests $500,000 in Youth-Driven Innovation Hub

The Pierre-led Administration Invests $500,000 in Youth-Driven Innovation Hub

Saint Lucia’s first-ever Innovation Hub is officially open for business. On March 31, 2025, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre joined the three Saint Lucian founders of Orbtronics, a regionally acclaimed local tech firm, to officially cut the ribbon and take the first bold step towards establishing a regional hub that nurtures, develops and supports tech-based entrepreneurs and businesses.

The Prime Minister allocated $500,000 from the 2024/25 Budget to fund the Innovation Hub and create a unique space that offers world-class co-working amenities, accelerator programs, mentorship, and access to a growing community of forward-thinkers across the Caribbean.

Orbtronics founders Keeghan Patrick, Shergaun Roserie, and Dylan Paul drew inspiration from Silicon Valley in the United States for what they hope will be the Caribbean’s very own “Silicon Forest” – rooted in the culture, talent, and creativity of our region.

Prime Minister Pierre continues to demonstrate his confidence in Saint Lucian youth. Under the Pierre-led Administration, the development needs of our youth continue to influence national policies. Government resources are allocated strategically to facilitate youth development projects and initiatives such as the groundbreaking Youth Economy Agency and the pioneering Innovation Hub.