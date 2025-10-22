St Lucia Labour party stands with HON. Dr Ernest Hilaire

The Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) expresses its full support for Deputy Political Leader and Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr Ernest Hilaire, who continues to be the target of politically motivated attacks by the leadership and operatives aligned with the United Workers Party (UWP).

For nearly a decade, Allen Chastanet’s UWP has obsessively fixated on Dr Hilaire, using every opportunity to drag his name through the mud. During his tenure as Prime Minister, Chastanet devoted time and public resources to pursuing baseless claims and encouraging malicious actions against Dr Hilaire rather than improving the lives of ordinary Saint Lucians.

Despite these relentless efforts, Dr Hilaire has consistently prevailed in every courtroom battle, exposing the frivolous and politically driven nature of these attacks. The recent Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruling has once again highlighted the reckless and illogical approach of Chastanet’s legal manoeuvres.

Today, we are seeing yet another desperate and ill-conceived attempt by known UWP operatives to damage Dr Hilaire’s reputation. The Saint Lucia Labour Party maintains zero tolerance for criminality in any form. All members of the SLP, from leadership to grassroots, are held to the highest ethical standards. We also urge every citizen to cooperate with law enforcement to keep our communities safe and just.

However, the public should take note of the repeated political witch hunts orchestrated to distract, divide, and discredit those who serve in the interest of the people. This latest ploy is not only an attack on Dr Hilaire it is an attack on every right-thinking Saint Lucian who values fairness and democracy.

The time has come for Saint Lucians to send a decisive message at the ballot box to the UWP that their era of abuse, victimisation, and political persecution must end once and for all. Those who have shown their willingness to misuse power and weaponise public institutions for personal vendettas must be kept far away from the corridors of governance.

Vote to keep Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre’s SLP Administration in office, the only Party committed to integrity, accountability, and the protection of every citizen’s dignity. Together, we can ensure that the destructive politics of Allen Chastanet and the UWP never again poison our nation’s progress.