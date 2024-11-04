St Lucia Launches EWS to Combat Emerging Drug Threats

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs is advancing national efforts to combat emerging drug threats with the launch of the Early Warning System (EWS).
This multi-agency network enhances monitoring capabilities for identifying new and evolving drug trends within Saint Lucia, providing rapid response measures that aim to safeguard public health and safety.
The EWS, developed in collaboration with key stakeholders and support from the Inter-American Drug Abuse Control Commission (CICAD), ensures a coordinated approach for detecting and responding to drug threats.
With involvement from clinical practitioners, forensic experts, national security, border agencies, and community organizations, the system is positioned to quickly assess risks associated with New Psychoactive Substances (NPS) and other hazardous drugs.