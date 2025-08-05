St Lucia launches new 10-year passports

Government of Saint Lucia Launches New 10-Year Passports

The Government of Saint Lucia has officially commenced the issuance of 10-year passports, fulfilling a key commitment announced by Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre during the 2025/2026 Budget Address.

Effective today, August 5, 2025, the Immigration Department has transitioned from issuing 5-year passports to 10-year validity passports, while maintaining the current passport fee structure. This upgrade is designed to deliver tangible benefits to Saint Lucian citizens by reducing the frequency of renewals and associated costs. Over a decade, passport holders will no longer need to apply twice, resulting in significant time and cost savings for individuals and families.

The introduction of the 10-year passport reflects the Government’s broader commitment to modernizing public services, improving citizen convenience, and delivering on its promises to the people of Saint Lucia.