St Lucia: LUCELEC estimates 60% power loss over its electricity network

LUCELEC estimates loss of power to 60% of the electricity network due to the passage of Tropical Storm Bret on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

There are areas across the country where customers are currently without service; including from Dennery to Micoud, Canaries, The Morne, Thomazo, parts of Coubaril to Sandals La Toc, Fond St. Jacques, parts of Choiseul, Laborie, Bonne Terre, Beausejour, Caye Manger, La Clery, Balata, Babonneau, Morne Du Don, Bois Patat, La Pansee, Chaussee Road, Leslie Land into parts of Marchand and Grass Street, Vieux-Fort Town and the Aupicon Gap.

LUCELEC crews have been dispatched to conduct field assessments to begin restoring service to affected customers.

In the meantime, customers can call the following numbers to report faults: 452-2165 from Cap Estate to Dennery on the East and Canaries on the West and 457-4800 from Praslin to Bouton.