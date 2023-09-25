St Lucia: Melissa Paul appointed as new Press Secretary to PM Philip Pierre

In an official announcement today, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre is pleased to introduce Ms Melissa Paul as the newly appointed Press Secretary to the Prime Minister. Ms. Paul will succeed Maundy Lewis in this crucial role.

With an extensive background in linguistics and journalism, Ms. Melissa Paul brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the Office of the Press Secretary. Her appointment reflects Prime Minister Pierre’s commitment to open and transparent communication with the media and the public.

In her inaugural address at a press briefing earlier today, Ms. Melissa Paul outlined a comprehensive vision for enhancing government-media relations. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the liaison between the government and the media, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability in a vibrant democracy.

In her speech, Ms. Paul articulated a multi-faceted approach to her role as Press Secretary, underlining her commitment to open and honest communication with the media. A significant part of this commitment involves proactively sharing government information, not solely reacting to inquiries. The intent is to foster a constructive, two-way relationship with the media, recognizing their crucial role as both guardians of democracy and informants of the public.

The address also highlighted the newly appointed Press Secretary’s intention to harness modern technology and digital channels to expand the government’s reach and accessibility. This includes interactive social media engagement and data visualization to make complex issues more comprehensible to the public.

In conclusion, Ms. Paul reaffirmed the mission of the Press Secretary’s office: to uphold principles of transparency, accountability, and accessibility, and to work collaboratively with the media to engage citizens and address their concerns effectively.

The appointment of Ms. Melissa Paul as Press Secretary has been met with enthusiasm and anticipation from both government officials and the media.

Source : OPM St Lucia