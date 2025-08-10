St Lucia Moves to Introduce Unemployment Benefits

Government Moves to Introduce Unemployment Benefits.

The Government of Saint Lucia has taken a major step to provide better protection for workers who involuntarily lose their jobs.

As part of efforts to improve support for citizens during difficult times, the Government has tasked the National Insurance Corporation (NIC) with developing a plan for a national unemployment insurance program. This program will provide temporary financial relief to people who become involuntarily unemployed, helping them meet their basic needs while they seek new work opportunities.

This upcoming initiative is not just about short-term assistance, but part of a wider plan to build long-term resilience across the labour force.

Alongside the unemployment insurance program, the Government will also introduce an Active Labour Market Policy (ALMP). This policy will focus on:

Helping unemployed individuals secure job placements,

Supporting small business creation and entrepreneurship,

Offering job training—especially for vulnerable groups,

And encouraging employers to invest in staff development and training.

Together, these programs will strengthen Saint Lucia’s ability to respond to economic challenges, reduce the impact of job loss, and offer citizens a real chance to get on with their lives during difficult times.

The Government remains committed to working with the NIC and key stakeholders to build a stronger, fairer, and more responsive system in the provision of social protection.