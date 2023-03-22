St Lucia national Nicholas Antoine faces murder charge in Dominica

A national of Saint Lucia is charged with murder in Dominica.

Nicholas Kenson Antoine of Babonneau is now accused of murdering Al Samora Knight, 33, of Zicack Portsmouth, Dominica.

On Saturday, March 11, 2023, at about 6:40 p.m., Knight was standing on Holland Street in Zicack Portsmouth when he was struck by a car reportedly driven by Nicholas Kenson, who refused to stop following the incident and fled the scene.

Knight was discovered laying in the street with significant head injuries after the event.

He was carried by ambulance to a hospital in Portsmouth, where he was examined and pronounced dead by a physician.

Antoine was charged with murder on March 17, 2023, following his arrest by authorities on March 15, 2023.

He was transported to the Wesley Magistrate Court, where the charges were read to him.

Although murder is an indictable offense in Dominica, Antoine cannot enter a plea; the issue may only be tried by the High court of justice before a judge and jury.

Source : Loop News