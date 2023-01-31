St Lucia: National printing corporation has temporarily ceased operations

The general public is hereby notified of the temporary closure of the National Printing Corporation [NPC] to undertake deep cleaning and other remedial measures to address occupational conditions at the facility.

To minimize disruptions and ensure business continuity, forms printed by the NPC will be available for purchase and / or collection at the General Post Office on Bridge Street, Castries from January 31, 2023.

The following forms will also be available for purchase at the General Post Office:

Passport Application Form

Form 61 [Customs declaration]

Firearm Application Form

Please direct all inquiries to Mr. Gaius Anius, Assistant Manager at the NPC. Mr. Anius can be reached at 1-758-485-4114 between the hours of 8 AM – 4:30 PM Mondays – Fridays.

We regret the inconveniences this service disruption may cause.