St Lucia NCA launches logo, jingle competition

The National Consumer Association Launches Consumer Connect Logo and Jingle Competition

The National Consumer Association (NCA) of Saint Lucia is excited to announce the launch of the Consumer Connect Logo and Jingle Competitions, inviting creative minds across the island to help shape the identity of this groundbreaking initiative.

Consumer Connect is a national platform designed to unite agencies that champion consumer rights, improve education, and provide easier access to redress. It represents a major step toward strengthening consumer protection and empowering citizens with the knowledge and tools they need in the marketplace.

The Logo and Jingle Competition aims to create strong visual and audio symbols that reflect the essence of Consumer Connect: fairness, justice, and empowerment for all consumers in Saint Lucia. Consumer Connect is about giving every citizen a voice and ensuring fairness in the marketplace. The logo and jingle will become symbols of this movement, and the competition is an opportunity for Saint Lucians to leave their creative mark on this national initiative.

Competition Details:

●​ Who Can Enter: Open to all Saint Lucians including individuals, creatives, musicians, and

students.

●​ Entries Should Reflect:

○​ The core values of Consumer Connect: fairness, protection, empowerment ○​ The theme of consumer justice and advocacy

●​ Deadline for Submissions: October 24, 2025

●​ Prizes: Winners will receive attractive cash prizes and national recognition. The winning logo and jingle will be featured prominently across Consumer Connect’s digital platforms, media campaigns, and the upcoming Consumer Connect Conference on December 4, 2025.​

How to Participate:

Full competition guidelines and submission details are available on the NCA’s website at https://ncastlucia.com or request it from [email protected]

The winning designs will be unveiled at the Consumer Connect Conference, where stakeholders, businesses, and citizens will gather for the official launch of this transformative platform.