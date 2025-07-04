St Lucia, Nigeria sign MOU on tourism, investment, culture

The Government of Saint Lucia continues to strengthen its diplomatic and economic partnerships on the global stage. On the evening of Wednesday, July 2, 2025, the Government of Saint Lucia and the Federal Republic of Nigeria formalized bilateral cooperation with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for Joint Co-Operation on tourism development, investment promotion, and the advancement of culture and creative industries.

The signing ceremony marked a significant step in advancing South-South cooperation, fostering mutual growth, and creating opportunities for cultural exchange and sectoral development.

The MOU outlines specific areas of collaboration including:

Tourism Development – Saint Lucia will support Nigeria in the design of a Community Tourism Programme, share expertise on certification and standards, and provide training for hospitality workers.

– Saint Lucia will support Nigeria in the design of a Community Tourism Programme, share expertise on certification and standards, and provide training for hospitality workers. Culture and Creative Industries – Nigeria will share its legislative framework for the creative economy, facilitate Saint Lucia’s participation in Lagos Fashion Week 2025, and support cross-cultural exchanges through events such as the Saint Lucia Carnival and Jazz & Arts Festival.

– Nigeria will share its legislative framework for the creative economy, facilitate Saint Lucia’s participation in Lagos Fashion Week 2025, and support cross-cultural exchanges through events such as the Saint Lucia Carnival and Jazz & Arts Festival. Capacity Building – Both countries will engage in training and knowledge exchange initiatives in areas including sound engineering, music production, and cultural heritage preservation.

This initial one-year agreement establishes a framework for deeper collaboration through a Joint Committee, which will oversee the implementation of a five-year work plan with measurable indicators of progress.

This agreement signals a deliberate shift toward deepening functional cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean. By aligning shared interests in tourism, investment, and the creative economy, Saint Lucia and Nigeria are not only expanding opportunities for their citizens but also shaping a model of South-South collaboration rooted in cultural pride, innovation, and mutual economic benefit.