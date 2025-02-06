Saint Lucia Set to Welcome 7 Cruise Ships on February 7

Saint Lucia is set to welcome a surge in cruise arrivals on Friday, February 7, 2024, with seven cruise ships scheduled to dock across multiple ports. With a combined passenger capacity of 6,524, this influx is expected to provide a significant economic boost to the island’s tourism sector.

Among the vessels set to arrive are Norwegian Viva and Vision of the Seas, both berthing at Port Castries, while the Royal Clipper will also make its stop there. Evrima, Emerald Sakara, and Sea Cloud will anchor in Soufrière, offering passengers direct access to the island’s iconic Pitons and adventure experiences. Meanwhile, Le Champlain will berth in Vieux Fort, providing economic opportunities for businesses in the south.

“Saint Lucia, recognised as the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, is well-positioned to offer visitors an immersive experience filled with thrilling excursions-from ziplining through lush rainforests and soaking in the warmth of the volcanic mud baths to diving into the depths of its vibrant marine life. Tour operators, local artisans, taxi drivers, and hospitality businesses are among those expected to benefit significantly from the increased activity, reinforcing the vital role that cruise tourism plays in the island’s economy,” remarked Louis E.A. Lewis, CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.