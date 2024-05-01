St Lucia: Parent Granted EC$4,000 Bail in Student Assault Case

ST. LUCIA-CRIME-Parent charged for assaulting school child

A 47-year-old woman has been granted nearly EC$4,000 (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) bail after being slapped with several charges arising out of an incident involving a 16-year-old school boy.

Police said that Adina Blanchard of Vieux Fort, south of here, appeared in the Second District Court in Soufriere, west of here, after the school student had been accosted by Blanchard, the mother of another student

In a statement, the police said that they had received a report last week and that “initial inquiries indicated that a 16 year male secondary school student had been accosted by the mother of another student,” in the rural village of Laborie on the south coast.

It said that the woman was later arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful damage, two counts of assault, one count of trespassing and one count of grievous harm in connection with this matter.

Following her appearance in court she was released on EC$3,700 bail.