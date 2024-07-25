PM Pierre Calls for Unity and Collaboration at AIRC Summit

Philip J. Pierre Delivers Inspiring Keynote at Africa Investment Risk and Compliance Summit

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre delivered a keynote address at the 2024 Africa Investment Risk and Compliance (AIRC) Summit. The summit, hosted by the Emerging Business Intelligence and Innovations Group (EBII Group), centred around the theme: “Sustainable Resource Extraction in a Changing Climate: Compliance, Strategies, and Innovations.”

The 2024 AIRC Summit brought together industry experts, policymakers, political leaders, investors, and other relevant stakeholders. The summit provided a crucial platform for discussing innovative solutions and forging strategic partnerships to tackle global challenges related to investment and trading in Africa. Attendees included key figures from various sectors, all dedicated to promoting sustainable development and economic growth.

In his address, Prime Minister Pierre highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between Africa and the Caribbean, emphasizing the shared challenges and opportunities faced by both regions. He articulated a vision of unity, resilience, and mutual support, advocating for stronger collaborations to address climate change and promote sustainable development.

Here are some key messages from the prime minister’s keynote address:

Prime Minister Pierre underscored the Caribbean’s strong demographic and cultural connections to Africa, describing it as “the first-born child of Africa.” He invoked the words of Reggae legend Bob Marley and Nobel Laureate Derek Walcott to emphasize the long-standing yearning for reunification and mutual recognition.

As CARICOM’s Lead on Climate Change the Prime Minister highlighted the severe impacts of climate change on both Africa and the Caribbean, He called for climate justice, stressing that S.I.DS pollute the least but suffer the most. He urged for substantial financial resources to support adaptation and mitigation, criticizing the slow fulfillment of the $100 billion climate finance promise made at COP28.

Prime Minister Pierre emphasized the importance of leveraging Africa’s vast resources, including its mineral wealth, arable land, and youthful population, to achieve sustainable development goals.

Prime Minister Pierre introduced Saint Lucia’s innovative “Youth Economy” initiative, which focuses on empowering young people through entrepreneurship, education, and skills development while highlighting the potential of Africa’s youthful population to drive economic growth and innovation.

Prime Minister Pierre also advocated for stronger Africa-Caribbean ties, suggesting that the Caribbean could serve as Africa’s gateway to the Americas. He called for improved transport and logistics links and easier travel between the two regions to facilitate greater economic and cultural exchange.

Emphasizing the role of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Prime Minister Pierre urged for investment in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education to prepare Africa’s youth to lead in various sectors, from renewable energy to infrastructure development.

Prime Minister Pierre’s address reinforced the importance of unity, resilience, and strategic cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean. The summit continues to be a crucial platform for discussing innovative solutions and forging partnerships to tackle global challenges.