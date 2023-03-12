St Lucia PM announces RSS Help To Combat Vieux Fort Gun Violence

RSS Assistance For Vieux Fort St Lucia

As a response to the shooting deaths in Vieux Fort, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has said that the Regional Security System (RSS) will help and that police will patrol the area around the clock.

“The RSS and other assets have been contacted and will be on the ground by the beginning of next week,” he said.

Since Thursday, seven people have died in Vieux Fort from gunshot wounds.

“It’s time to move, and I need your help. In an address to the country Saturday night, Prime Minister Pierre said, “There will be some hard decisions to make and some strong actions to take against these cowards and criminals.”