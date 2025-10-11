St Lucia PM chairs first CARICOM climate finance meeting

Prime Minister Pierre Chairs First CARICOM Climate Change and Finance Meeting

As Chair of the CARICOM Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on Climate Change and Climate Finance, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre today convened regional Heads of Government and climate partners for the Sub-Committee’s inaugural meeting, hosted from the Office of the Prime Minister, Saint Lucia.

The high-level hybrid session brings together Heads of Government, Ministers, and the CARICOM Secretary-General, alongside distinguished guests Ms. Patricia Espinosa, Representative of the incoming COP30 President, and Ms. Rachel Kyte, the United Kingdom’s Climate Envoy.

Discussions focus on defining the Caribbean’s unified negotiating position ahead of COP30 in Belém, Brazil, a landmark conference marking the tenth anniversary of the Paris Agreement and the global midpoint to 2030.

For the Caribbean and other Small Island Developing States (SIDS), keeping 1.5°C alive, securing climate finance and loss-and-damage support, and defending the special circumstances of SIDS remain non-negotiable priorities.

Prime Minister Pierre continues to champion a fair and ambitious global response that delivers survival, security, and dignity for every Caribbean citizen.