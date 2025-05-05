St Lucia PM leads OECS delegation in talks with U.S. State Dept.

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre leads the OECS delegation in strategic talks with the U.S. State Department.

The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia and Chairman of the OECS Authority, Hon. Philip J. Pierre, is leading a delegation of OECS Heads of Government to Washington, D.C., for high-level discussions with senior officials from the United States Department of State.

The Bahamas has also been invited to participate in the engagement.

The meeting will concentrate on preserving and strengthening the relationship between the OECS and the United States, as both sides explore key issues and opportunities for deeper cooperation.

Discussions will focus on:

· Economic cooperation

· Migration issues

· Security cooperation

· The role and contribution of Caribbean nationals in the U.S. diaspora

· The Cuban Medical Programme

Prime Minister Pierre will give the opening remarks on behalf of the OECS, reaffirming the commitment to constructive dialogue and strategic partnership.

This diplomatic engagement is part of the OECS Authority’s broader mandate to promote the collective interests of its Member States and ensure that the voices of small island developing states continue to be represented at the highest levels.