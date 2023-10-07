St Lucia PM Philip J. Pierre makes historic visit to Venezuela

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre and an official Saint Lucia delegation made a historic state visit to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela – the mission was to solidify and enhance the longstanding diplomatic relations between Saint Lucia and Venezuela.

The visit marked a pivotal moment in the resurgence of cooperative efforts between the two nations following a brief hiatus in bilateral relations. Prime Minister Pierre engaged in discussions and initiatives aimed at deepening cooperation in various productive sectors, fostering goodwill, and reinvigorating the bonds of friendship that have connected Saint Lucia and Venezuela for decades.

Key Objectives of the visit:

Renewing Diplomatic Bonds: Prime Minister Pierre’s visit underscores Saint Lucia’s commitment to rekindling its historic friendship with Venezuela. This trip serves as a symbolic gesture of unity and hemispheric cooperation.

Elevating Collaboration: The delegation led by Prime Minister Pierre explored opportunities to elevate collaboration in the education, culture, commerce, and energy sectors.

PetroCaribe and Energy Sector: Discussions focused on upgrading the PetroCaribe cooperation program, ensuring energy security, and promoting sustainable development in Saint Lucia.

Education and Language Training: Initiatives explored to enhance Spanish language education in Saint Lucia and provide educational opportunities for Saint Lucian students in Venezuela.

Cultural Exchange: The visit seeked to deepen cultural ties through initiatives in the music and arts sectors, fostering a stronger connection between the people of both nations.

Trade Expansion: Both countries discussed strategies to expand trade relations and promote economic growth.

The Prime Minister’s visit represents a new era of collaboration and goodwill between Saint Lucia and Venezuela, symbolizing the commitment to a brighter future filled with cooperation and shared progress.

Minister for External Affairs, Hon. Alva Baptiste and Senior Minister for Infrastructure, Hon. Stephenson King will accompany the Prime Minister on the state visit. Prime Minister Pierre is scheduled to return on October 7, 2023.

Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ernest Hiliaire will act as the Prime Minister from October 6, 2023, to October 7, 2023.