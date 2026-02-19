Tensions are running high in Saint Lucia triggered by a U.S military strike on a local fishing boat that reportedly killed two citizens.

In the wake of this tragedy, a viral death threat was issued against Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, leading to a swift criminal investigation and public condemnation from former officials.

Former National Security Minister Herman G. Francis defended the Prime Minister against online misinformation that falsely linked the government to the maritime attack.

Francis urged the administration to leverage this incident to bolster regional security by seeking advanced surveillance technology and financing from the United States.

While the government pursues diplomatic justice for the victims, the local social media landscape remains divided between those supporting the official investigation and critics of current foreign policy.