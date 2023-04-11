St Lucia Police receive training in French military procedures in Martinique

Two police officers from Saint Lucia are in Martinique for training in French military procedures.

According to local media, the two will remain on the neighboring French Caribbean island until Friday, when they will have finished the two-week training.

The visit to Martinique is part of Saint Lucia’s anti-crime cooperation.

Both countries are dealing with drug trafficking and an increase in gun violence.

The Saint Lucian officers would be subjected to physical tests during the two weeks of intensive training, according to Martinique 1 Ere.

They will also participate in firearms training, learn how to handcuff detainees without hurting themselves, and study strategies for controlling armed or unarmed individuals.

As part of their anti-crime coordination, Saint Lucia and Martinique have created combined law enforcement patrols.

Source : St Lucia Times