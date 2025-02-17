St Lucia receives lifesaving emergency supplies from Direct Relief

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), through its Pharmaceutical Procurement Unit, has made a significant donation of ten Emergency Medical Packs to the Red Cross of Saint Lucia and the Saint Lucia Athletic Association, thanks to the humanitarian efforts of Direct Relief. This donation is part of an ongoing partnership between the OECS and Direct Relief, which aims to improve health and emergency response capabilities in the region.

Direct Relief, a global humanitarian organisation, has been instrumental in providing aid during hurricanes and other emergencies in the OECS Member States. The recent donation also extends to several other entities in Saint Lucia, including the Fire Service, Police Force, Ministry of Health, homes for the elderly, and secondary schools across eight districts.

This initiative highlights the OECS Commission’s commitment to building resilient communities and ensuring that essential emergency supplies are readily available to those in need. The collaboration with Direct Relief exemplifies the power of partnerships in addressing global challenges and improving lives. Direct Relief has been a consistent and frontline partner in addressing disaster situations in the OECS since 2019.