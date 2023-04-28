St Lucia school wins inaugural regional schools investment competition

VFCSS Invest of Vieux Fort Comprehensive School, Saint Lucia is the Regional Champion of the Regional Schools Investment Competition. VCFSS won the Intra-Country segment of the competition held during February 2023 and went on to represent Saint Lucia in the Regional stage of the competition which ended on 24th March 2023.

Also competing in the regional stage of the competition were the following country winners:

Anguilla: Rainbow City Investors, Albena Lake- Hodge Comprehensive School.

Antigua and Barbuda: Green Magnates Ent., Irene B. Williams Secondary.

Dominica: The Gifted Profits, Arthur Waldron Seventh Day Adventist Academy.

Grenada: AHS Angel Investors, The Anglican High School.

Kitts and Nevis: Financial Gems, Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College.

Vincent and the Grenadines: SMSS Investors’ Group, St. Martin’s Secondary School.

AHS Angel Investors of Grenada were adjudged runners up in the regional competition.

The prize giving ceremony for the regional winner took place on 25th April, at the Harbor Club Hotel in Saint Lucia. The five-student team and teacher-guide were recognised for the team’s achievement and were presented with a plaque and the rotational Winner’s trophy. Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary was also awarded a cash prize of $5,000. The prize giving ceremonies for the other country winners of the Intra-Country stage of the competition will take place in the respective countries over the next few weeks.

The competition was created to be a dynamic learning experience for high school and first-year college students and introduces them to investing while providing the opportunity to experience securities market activity firsthand. The initiative, which is a collaborative effort of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE), the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC) and licensed broker-dealers, aims to stimulate an interest in investing among young persons and to create a pathway for young investors to become active market participants in the future.

Photos and videos of the Regional and Intra-Country prize giving ceremonies will shortly be available on the ECSE’s website www.ecseonline.com, and social media pages as well as via the broker-dealer pages. Contact details and web addresses for the six ECSE licensed member broker dealers can be found here: Broker Dealer – ECSE (ecseonline.com)