St Lucia secures $1 million from Taiwan for the island’s Distress fund

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre’s reinstated Distress Fund has received an additional XCD 1 million allocation from the government of Taiwan to support dispossessed families and households in need of urgent interventions.
