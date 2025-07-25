St Lucia secures $18.4M from CDF to upgrade water infrastructure

The Government of Saint Lucia has signed two significant financing agreements with the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF) to support national water infrastructure and expand access to clean, reliable water.



The first agreement provides US$4.2 million in concessional financing for the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Theobalds Water Supply System. This investment will restore full treatment capacity, introduce solar-powered energy systems, and modernize key operational components to improve service delivery.



The second agreement secures supplementary financing of US$781,000 for the Patience Water Supply Project, targeting long-standing water challenges in underserved communities in the southeast of the island. The Patience Water System services 10 communities, and, when completed, this improved water system is expected to satisfy an increase in daily consumption demand from 60 gallons to 80 gallons per person. The CDF initially provided loan financing of US$1.2 million for the rehabilitation of the Patience Water Treatment System, so this total concessional loan financing for this project now increases to almost US$2 million.



In addition to these loan instruments, Saint Lucia has secured US$670,000 in grant support, which will fund rainwater harvesting systems, renewable energy installations at the Theobalds Water Treatment Plant, and public education campaigns focused on climate adaptation and water use.

Taken all together, with the financing for the Theobalds Water Treatment Plant, which is a newly approved project, this brings the total of CDF’s financing for water infrastructure in St. Lucia to almost US$7 million. These initiatives will improve water security for over 45,000 people in communities including Mon Repos, Patience, Praslin, La Pointe, Malgretoute, Millet, Vanard, Babonneau, Dennery, Castries, Gros Islet, and Cap Estate.

The CARICOM Development Fund continues to support initiatives that promote equitable growth, cohesion and resilience building across the Caribbean region since the Fund’s inception in 2008. By investing in the Patience and Theobalds Water Systems, the CDF is directly contributing to climate adaptation, promoting public health, and supporting social and economic sustenance and stability. Improved water infrastructure will reduce service disruptions, enhance disaster preparedness efforts, and support agriculture and tourism – two major pillars of St. Lucia’s economy. Implementation will be led by the Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO).

These projects reflect the Government’s continued commitment to social equity, and sustainable development.