St Lucia secures $2.7M in grant funding from Taiwan

Saint Lucia’s athletes, sports clubs, and sporting infrastructure are about to receive a major boost from the Pierre-led Administration.

On August 25, 2025, H.E. Nicole Su, Resident Ambassador of Taiwan to Saint Lucia, presented a cheque in the sum of $2.718 million in grant funding to Prime Minister Pierre to initiate strategic development goals and strengthen our social safety net programmes.



The Prime Minister and the Cabinet of Ministers actively pursue opportunities domestically and abroad that align with his Administration’s guiding principle of putting people first and moving Saint Lucia forward.

The Republic of China (Taiwan) has embraced this philosophy and continues to support government proposals that develop our human capital, build resilience, and support community development.