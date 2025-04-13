St Lucia sends Winlott Championships into tailspin for second place

Saint Lucia threw the 2025 WINLOTT WICB Under-19 Cricket Championships into a tailspin with a 130-run defeat of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the Tanteen Playing Field on Saturday afternoon April 12, 2025. Saint Lucia won the toss and batted, reaching 255 for 8 off their allotted 50 overs.

Saint Lucia’s captain failed with the bat again, scoring only 02. Top scorer was Jonathan Daniel who made 72 with five 4s and three 6s, Tyler Venner contributed 47, Jermian Thomas remained 33 not out, and Cody Fontenelle chipped in with 25, while extras contributed a healthy 33 made of 1 leg-bye, 29 wides, and 3 no-balls.

Elran Glassgow was St. Vincent and the Grenadines leading bowler in their encounter with 3 for 61 off his ten overs, with Devonte McDowall taking 2 for 39, Kodi Grant 2 for 68, and Watson Seaton 1 for 33.

Saint Lucia lost wickets at 06 for 1, 38 for 2, 65 for 3, 136 for 4, 166 for 5, 204 for 6, 214 for 7, 221 for 8; finishing at 255 for 8 in 50 overs.

In reply, St. Vincent and the Grenadines lost wickets in a never ending possession to and from the dressing room. Wickets fell at 15 for 1, 33 for 2, 33 for 3, 33 for 4, 43 for 5, 94 for 6, 114 for 7, 125 for 8, 125 for 9; inning ending at 125 for 9 as Kevin Shallow was unable to bat after retiring hurt.

Winlott Man-of-the-Match Darvin Forde led the victory charge with 4 for 28 off 6 overs, Isaiah Jones 3 for 28, Cody Fontenelle 1 for 21, and Nathaniel Joseph 1 for 28.

Devonte Mc Dowall top-scored with 35, Kevin Joseph made 29, Damali Phillips 21, Reynolly Hillocks

Chipped in with 17, with extras contributing 12 made of 2 leg-byes, 9 wides, and 1 no-ball, as they bowled Saint Lucia to a 130-run victory over Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The race is now on for a second place finish between Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Saint Lucia, each of whom sit on 4 points from 2 wins and three losses from five matches played.

On Sunday April 13, 2025, the final day of competition, Saint Lucia will play Dominica at the Tanteen Playing Field, while Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines do battle at Progress Park.

In Sunday’s various scenarios, if St. Vincent and the Grenadines beat Grenada, they will move to 6 points, and Grenada will remain on 4 points. If Saint Lucia beats Dominica, they will move to 6 points same as St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Then the Net Run Rates will determine whether St. Vincent and the Grenadines or Saint Lucia places second.

However, if both St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Saint Lucia lose, then Grenada places second. No matter which scenario, Dominica is the 2025 WINLOTT WICB Under-19 Cricket Champions.