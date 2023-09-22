Caribbean nation of Saint Lucia signs historic High Seas Treaty

Prime Minister, Hon. Philip J. Pierre on the margins of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week, signed the landmark Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction (referred to as the BBNJ Agreement).

The ocean plays a critical role in the economy and regulating climate, this global is designed to ensure marine resources in areas beyond national jurisdiction or what is commonly called the “high seas” are preserved against increasing human and natural threats. For Small Island Developing States like Saint Lucia, this agreement provides a framework for a fair and equitable receipt of benefits from the utilisation of marine resources in the high seas, as well as capacity building and transfer of marine technology.

Having participated in the negotiations of this treaty, Saint Lucia is amongst one of the first countries to sign this agreement. This demonstrates the Government of Saint Lucia’s continued commitment in leading the global effort for advancing the development of resilient ecosystems, covering both land and marine based resources.

The signing of this agreement is one of the highlights in the schedule of activities for the Saint Lucia delegation at this year’s UN High Level Week Meetings. Prime Minister Pierre was the sixth world leader to sign this agreement.

Source : OPM St Lucia