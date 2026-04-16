St Lucia sits at top in all major categories of WINLOTT tournament

Jonathan Daniel of Saint Lucia with 117 runs from 4 matches played to date with an average 29.25, is the leading batsman in the 2026 WINLOTT / Windward Islands Under-19 Cricket Tournament, currently underway in Dominica. Second is Aiden Burton of Dominica with a total of 115 runs from 4 innings at an average 28.75, and his captain Earsinho Fontaine is third with 113 runs from 4 innings at an average 37.67.

Saint Lucia’s Under-19 fast bowler Nathaniel Joseph is the tournament’s leading bowler with 11 scalps at an economy rate of 2.84, and the owner of the only hat trick to date. Fast bowler Kazado Henry of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is second also with 11 wickets under his belt but with an economy rate of 4.44. Grenada’s Shamel Hillaire is third on the list with nine wickets with an economy rate of 4.68.

After four rounds of matches which ended on Wednesday April 15, 2026, Saint Lucia sits on top of the leader board with 6 points with a superior net run rate of 1.681 from 3 wins and a loss from 4 matches played, followed in second place by hosts Dominica also on 6 points but a net run rate of 0.522 also from 3 wins and a loss.

Third is Grenada with 2 points with 1 win and 3 losses from 4 matches played and a net run rate of minus 0.921, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines fourth also on 2 points minus 1.350 from 1 win and 3 losses from 4 matches played to date.