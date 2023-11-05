As Saint Lucia prepares for an exciting cruise tourist season in 2023/24, the gorgeous town of Soufriere is looking forward to welcoming 88 boat calls as part of the cruise programme.

The Soufriere experience has been recognised as one of the top five cruise experiences in the Caribbean, and this season is set to continue that tradition.

Soufriere, with its spectacular natural beauty, rich cultural legacy, and plenty of tourist activities, is prepared to provide cruise guests with yet another amazing experience.

The Royal Clipper will make its maiden visit to Soufriere this season on Sunday, November 5th.

As Soufriere prepares to welcome a slew of cruise ships and guests from across the world, this picturesque location is eager to show off its distinct beauty, warm hospitality, and the unforgettable experiences that make it a Caribbean treasure.

The Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) operates the Soufriere Jetties and has been a vital participant in improving the cruise experience in Soufriere, ensuring the seamless arrival and departure of cruise passengers, and collaborating with partner agencies to protect the cruise sector.

The approaching cruise season in 2023/24 has immense potential, benefiting not only Soufriere but the entire island of Saint Lucia. Cruise tourism is an important part of the island’s economy, benefiting tour operators, craftsmen, taxi drivers, and local businesses.

Hon Emma Hippolyte, Member of Parliament for Soufriere, has expressed delight and hope for the season, emphasising the commitment to working with local groups to ensure that the community understands the importance of the cruise sector.