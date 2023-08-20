St Lucia & Taiwan Sign Mutual Assistance Agreement on Crime

The Government of Saint Lucia and the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) signed the Treaty on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters on August 16 at the Ministry of Justice in Taipei.

The ceremony was also held online so that the Attorney General of Saint Lucia, the Hon. Leslie Mondesir, and the Minister of External Affairs, Trade, Civil Aviation, and Diaspora Affairs, the Hon. Alva Baptiste, as well as colleagues from the Ministry, could watch and take part.

H.E. Peter Chen, who is the Taiwanese ambassador to Saint Lucia, was also there.

Locally, Minister of Justice Tsai, Ching-Hsiang, and Deputy Minister Tien, Chung-Kwang of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as Ambassador Dr. Robert Lewis and staff from the Embassy of Saint Lucia, were there.

The treaty is a fruit of and a sign of the fact that the two countries have worked together a lot on these issues since 2014.