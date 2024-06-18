St Lucia’s Prepaid Electricity Pilot Project Launches in August

Equity, Social Justice, and Empowerment Minister Joachim Henry has announced that St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) will launch a prepaid electricity pilot project in August.

The initiative aims to provide people with electricity in a prepaid mode, allowing them to buy top-up electricity, manage their electricity, and see it on their phone. The initiative was prompted by the high incidence of electricity disconnections and the need for people to afford the postpaid mode.

The system operates in other countries, including Jamaica, where consumers can purchase power for their prepaid meters via telephone at their convenience.

In Jamaica, consumers receive a Customer Interphase Unit, resembling a security alarm keypad, which beeps when only five kilowatt-hours remain.

If a consumer cannot top up before the credit expires, they can call the power company for an additional five kilowatt-hours. The initiative is expected to help alleviate the need for people to wait on a monthly bill.