SVG Police officer arrested during drug bust in Vieux Fort, St Lucia

Vincentian Police Officer Arrested in St Lucia Drug Bust

A police officer from Saint Vincent is one of four individuals apprehended during a recent maritime operation at the Vieux Fort Seaport, as the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) escalates its initiatives to combat unlawful activities.

The operation, executed on Thursday, resulted in the apprehension of a vessel transporting four nationals from Saint Vincent. Authorities uncovered a significant amount of cannabis alongside an assortment of seafood products on the vessel, leading to the prompt apprehension of the individuals involved.

The recent seizure occurs in the context of increased examination of law enforcement officials, subsequent to the notable apprehension of a senior police officer from Saint Lucia in the previous month. The officer has been detained on charges of appropriating an M16 rifle from the Gros Islet Police Station and is currently held at the Bordelais Correctional Facility while investigations are ongoing.