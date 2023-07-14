St Lucian Dona Regis-Prosper named first female CEO of CTO

Saint Lucian Named First Female Secretary-General & CEO Of Caribbean Tourism Organization

Dona Regis-Prosper has been named the next Secretary-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), the leading tourism development body for 25 Caribbean countries and territories.

Regis-Prosper, who is from St. Lucia, is set to make history as the first woman to lead the intergovernmental body when her term begins on September 1, 2023.

Regis-Prosper brings to the CTO an unrivaled depth and breadth of knowledge and experience in the tourism business spanning more than 22 years.

She has lived and worked in several Caribbean destinations, including the St. Lucia Air and Seaports Authority’s Director of Marketing and Product Development; the Margaritaville Caribbean Group’s Director of Business Development in Jamaica; the Tortola Pier Park in the British Virgin Islands; and the Antigua Cruise Port, where she is currently employed.

Kenneth Bryan, Minister of Tourism and Ports of the Cayman Islands and Chairman of the CTO, welcomed Regis-Prosper to the regional organisation. “We are delighted that Dona Regis-Prosper has agreed to lead the CTO. “Her vast experience, strategic insight, and impressive track record in the tourism sector make her an exceptional choice to propel our organization into a new era,” he said, adding that having more women in positions of influence improves the efficiency of the region’s main economic earner and sends positive messages of encouragement and inspiration to women and girls throughout the Caribbean.

“I am deeply honored to have been selected to serve as Secretary General of the CTO and am grateful for the trust and confidence the CTO Council of Ministers and Commissioners of Tourism and the Board of Directors have placed in me,” Regis-Prosper said of her new position. I anxiously await the opportunity to engage with our devoted team and different stakeholders to promote the Caribbean tourism sector, champion sustainability, build impactful partnerships, and deliver ROI for our members.”

Regis-Prosper is well positioned to lead the Caribbean tourism sector into a bright and prosperous future, according to Chairman Bryan, with a Master of Business Administration degree, Certified Professional Marketer qualification, and significant experience in business development, strategy, marketing, and sustainability.

Source : CTO