St Lucia gov’t minister Emma Hippolyte, others to visit SVG

St. Lucian government officials led by the Minister of Commerce and Chairperson of the Cannabis Taskforce, Hon Emma Hippolyte, will visit St. Vincent and the Grenadines from June 8th to 10th.

The purpose of the visit, according to Minister of Agriculture Hon Saboto Caesar, is to share information on the cannabis industry in St. Lucia.

Minister Caesar noted that both countries will benefit from joint investment and capacity building.

The group, which includes Deputy Chairperson Dylan Norbert Inglis and PRO Verne Emmanuel along with task force member Andre Decides, will meet with traditional cultivators and members of the Rastafarian community, and will also pay a courtesy call to Prime Minister Hon Ralph E. Gonsalves.